Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 3:26PM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
down low with 5 to 10 inches for mountain areas. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony,
Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Sweetzer Summit, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles,
Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Grace, Soda
Springs, Tetonia, and Driggs.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions
due to moderate snow. Patchy blowing snow could significantly
reduce visibility as well. The hazardous conditions could impact
the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
