Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 3:26PM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

down low with 5 to 10 inches for mountain areas. Winds gusting

as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony,

Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot

Springs, Malad, Sweetzer Summit, Preston, Thatcher, St Charles,

Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Grace, Soda

Springs, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions

due to moderate snow. Patchy blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility as well. The hazardous conditions could impact

the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.