Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 7:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late Friday

Afternoon through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday

afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected in the Star

Valley. Locally higher amounts are possible in northern Star

Valley near Alpine. Wind gusts to 35 mph are possible

especially in open areas.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through Salt

River Pass and the Snake River Canyon. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow will

significantly reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.