Winter Weather Advisory issued November 12 at 7:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late Friday
Afternoon through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming Friday
afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are expected in the Star
Valley. Locally higher amounts are possible in northern Star
Valley near Alpine. Wind gusts to 35 mph are possible
especially in open areas.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Friday to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through Salt
River Pass and the Snake River Canyon. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow will
significantly reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.