Special Weather Statement issued November 13 at 12:34PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Strong downslope, southerly winds of 35 to 50 mph are occurring

ahead of a strong cold front mainly for the I-86 corridor from

Pocatello to Burley. Expect these winds now through this afternoon

before the front moves through early this evening.

These winds will create a strong cross-wind mainly along the I-86

corridor making travel difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

Locations impacted include…

Western Pocatello, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, American Falls,

Heyburn, Lake Walcott, American Falls Reservoir, Neeley, Chubbuck,

Aberdeen, Paul, Declo, Minidoka, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort

Hall Putnam Lodge, Cold Water Rest Area, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge and

Fort Hall Eagle Lodge.