Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 1:00PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late this
afternoon through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming late this
afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 14 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 3 PM today to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Salt River Pass.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to
near whiteout conditions at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.