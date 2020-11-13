Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 1:00PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late this
afternoon through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming late this
afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 12 to 16 inches for he Tetons and 8 to 10
inches in the Gros Ventres. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 3 PM today through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Teton and
Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility to near whiteout conditions at
times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and
evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.