Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 1:16AM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late this

afternoon through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming late this

afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western Wyoming.

Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 12 to 18 inches expected in the Tetons and 8

to 10 inches in the Gros Ventres. Winds will gust as high as 50

mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM today through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Teton and

Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility to near whiteout conditions at

times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and

evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.