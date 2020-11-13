Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 2:48PM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12
inches with 12 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations above
passes. Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce
driving visibility due to winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Island Park, Targhee Pass, Pine
Creek Pass, Wayan, and Victor.
* WHEN…Now until to 5 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult due to moderate
and heavy snow with snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour
at times. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the
Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.