Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 3:21AM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches for lower areas with 12 to 18 inches for mountain areas
(with mountains tops around 28 inches). Blowing and drifting
snow will significantly reduce driving visibility due to
forecast winds gusting to 40 mph.
* WHERE…Stanley, Smiley Creek, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena,
Galena Summit, and Copper Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 AM today to 11 AM MST Saturday. Heaviest snowfall
is expected this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Major impacts are forecast. Travel will be very
difficult due to moderate to heavy snow with snowfall rates of 1
to 2 inches at times. The hazardous conditions will likely
impact the Friday evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.