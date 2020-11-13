Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 3:21AM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12

inches with 12 to 18 inches on ridge tops and elevations above

passes. Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce

driving visibility due to winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Island Park, Targhee Pass, Pine

Creek Pass, Wayan, and Victor.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Friday to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will likely be very difficult due to moderate

and heavy snow with snowfall rates exceeding 1 inch per hour at

times. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Friday

evening commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.