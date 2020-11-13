Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 6:06PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming through Saturday

evening…

.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening.

Significant accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in

western Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will

start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of

12 to 18 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Salt River Pass.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to

near whiteout conditions at times. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.