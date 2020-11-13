Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 6:06PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming through Saturday
evening…
.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening.
Significant accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in
western Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will
start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of
12 to 18 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Salt River Pass.
Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to
near whiteout conditions at times. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.