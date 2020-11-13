Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 6:06PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming through Saturday

evening…

.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening.

Significant accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in

western Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will

start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Locally higher amounts are

possible from Moose to Moran. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph,

especially in open areas.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through the

Snake River and Hoback Canyons, as well as north of the

Jackson Airport. The hazardous conditions will impact the

morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow could

significantly reduce visibility to under a tenth of a mile.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.