Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 6:06PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming through Saturday

evening…

.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening.

Significant accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in

western Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will

start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of

14 to 18 inches for the Tetons and 8 to 12 inches in the Gros

Ventres. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult or impossible over

Teton and Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility to near whiteout conditions at

times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and

evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.