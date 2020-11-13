Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 6:06PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming through Saturday

evening…

.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening.

Significant accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in

western Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will

start to taper off Saturday night.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the northern portion of the

park around Mammoth, 5 to 8 inches across central portions of

the park, and 10 to 15 inches in the south and southwest

portion of the park, including the South Entrance. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile

at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow. Near white out

conditions can be expected in elevated exposed areas.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.