Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 9:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm across western Wyoming through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will taper off

Saturday afternoon and evening.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow.

Total snowfall 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Star Valley.

* SNOWFALL TOTALS SO FAR…As of 8 PM, only an inch of snow had

fallen in Afton.

* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday. The heaviest snowfall will

occur tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through Salt

River Pass and the Snake River Canyon. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow will

significantly reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.