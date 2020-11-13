Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 9:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm across western Wyoming through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will taper off
Saturday afternoon and evening.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow.
Total snowfall 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* SNOWFALL TOTALS SO FAR…As of 8 PM, only an inch of snow had
fallen in Afton.
* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday. The heaviest snowfall will
occur tonight.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through Salt
River Pass and the Snake River Canyon. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow will
significantly reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.