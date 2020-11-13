Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 9:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm across western Wyoming through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will taper off
Saturday afternoon and evening.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the northern portion of the
park around Mammoth, 5 to 8 inches across central portions of
the park, and 10 to 15 inches in the south and southwest
portion of the park, including the South Entrance. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile
at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow. Near white out
conditions can be expected in elevated exposed areas.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.