Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 9:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm across western Wyoming through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will taper off

Saturday afternoon and evening.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations

of 12 to 18 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday. The heaviest snowfall will

occur tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Salt River Pass.

Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to

near whiteout conditions at times. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.