Winter Storm Warning issued November 13 at 9:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Winter Storm across western Wyoming through Saturday evening…

.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening. Significant

accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western

Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will taper off

Saturday afternoon and evening.

* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations

of 14 to 18 inches for the Tetons and 8 to 12 inches in the

Gros Ventres. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday. The heaviest snowfall will

occur tonight.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult or impossible over

Teton and Togwotee mountain passes. Areas of blowing snow will

significantly reduce visibility to near whiteout conditions at

times. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and

evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below

zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.