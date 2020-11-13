Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 1:00PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late this
afternoon through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming late this
afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
across Star Valley, with locally higher amounts near Alpine.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph, especially in open areas.
* WHERE…Star Valley.
* WHEN…From 3 PM today to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through Salt
River Pass and the Snake River Canyon. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow will
significantly reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
