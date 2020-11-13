Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 1:00PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming Late this
afternoon through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will begin to impact western Wyoming late this
afternoon, and last through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. Snow will start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as
50 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM today to 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile
at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.