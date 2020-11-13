Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 10:35AM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches and 5 to 7 inches expected over Lost Trail Pass. Winds

gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.