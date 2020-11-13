Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 10:35AM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches and 5 to 7 inches expected over Lost Trail Pass. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and
Salmon.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.