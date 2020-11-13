Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 2:48PM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of freezing rain possible this
evening across the INL and Arco Desert. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 5 inches down low with 5 to 10 inches
for mountain areas. Ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce driving
visibility due to winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon,
Howe, Arco, Mackay, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue and Picabo.
* WHEN…Now until 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions
due to moderate snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.