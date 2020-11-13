Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 3:21AM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of freezing rain possible this

evening across the INL and Arco Desert. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 5 inches down low with 5 to 10 inches for

mountain areas. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. Blowing and

drifting snow will significantly reduce driving visibility due

to winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon,

Howe, Arco, Mackay, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue and Picabo.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions

due to moderate snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.