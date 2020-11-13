Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 3:21AM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. A winter mix of snow
arriving this afternoon, following by rain and the potential for
freezing drizzle overnight/Saturday morning will create
hazardous travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 4
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Blowing and
drifting snow will significantly reduce driving visibility due
to winds gusting as high as 35 mph tonight through Saturday
morning.
* WHERE…The Lower Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley
including the cities of Pocatello, American Falls, Fort Hall,
Shelley, Burley and Heyburn.
* WHEN…From 11 AM today to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions
due to snow and possible freezing drizzle. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute today and morning
commute Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
