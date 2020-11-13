Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 3:21AM MST until November 14 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. A winter mix of snow

arriving this afternoon, following by rain and the potential for

freezing drizzle overnight/Saturday morning will create

hazardous travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of up to 4

inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Blowing and

drifting snow will significantly reduce driving visibility due

to winds gusting as high as 35 mph tonight through Saturday

morning.

* WHERE…The Lower Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley

including the cities of Pocatello, American Falls, Fort Hall,

Shelley, Burley and Heyburn.

* WHEN…From 11 AM today to 11 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions

due to snow and possible freezing drizzle. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute today and morning

commute Saturday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.