Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 3:21AM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected with areas of freezing rain possible this

evening. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the

valleys with 5 to 10 inches for mountain areas. Ice

accumulations of a light glaze. Blowing and drifting snow will

significantly reduce driving visibility due to winds gusting as

high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Monida Pass, Dubois, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony,

Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava

Hot Springs, Malad, Sweetzer Summit, Preston, Thatcher, St

Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown Summit, Geneva Summit, Grace,

Soda Springs, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute today

and the morning commute tomorrow morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.