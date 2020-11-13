Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 6:06PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm expected across western Wyoming through Saturday
evening…
.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening.
Significant accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in
western Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will
start to taper off Saturday night.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts near Cokeville. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile
at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.