Winter Weather Advisory issued November 13 at 9:03PM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm across western Wyoming through Saturday evening…
.A winter storm will continue through Saturday evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western
Wyoming. The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will taper off
Saturday afternoon and evening.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches. Locally higher amounts near Cokeville. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday. The heaviest snowfall will
occur tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on difficult travel at times. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility will be near a tenth of a mile
at times in heavy snow bursts and blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
