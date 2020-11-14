Special Weather Statement issued November 14 at 2:25AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Generally light snow showers are forecast today which are forecast

to accumulate into 1 to 3 inch amounts through this afternoon.

Western facing slopes of the Sawtooth Mountains look to pick up

over 4 inches of new snow during this time. In addition, blowing

and drifting snow is expected to bring reduced visibilities to

area roads today. Please drive with caution.

Another round of snow showers are forecast to arrive tonight into

Sunday with 3 to 6 inch amounts currently forecast with higher

amounts on Galena Summit and the western facing slopes.