Special Weather Statement issued November 14 at 2:25AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Generally light snow showers are forecast today which are forecast
to accumulate into 1 to 3 inch amounts through this afternoon.
Western facing slopes of the Sawtooth Mountains look to pick up
over 4 inches of new snow during this time. In addition, blowing
and drifting snow is expected to bring reduced visibilities to
area roads today. Please drive with caution.
Another round of snow showers are forecast to arrive tonight into
Sunday with 3 to 6 inch amounts currently forecast with higher
amounts on Galena Summit and the western facing slopes.
