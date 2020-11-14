Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 2:20AM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Strong Southwest Winds with areas of Blowing and Drifting

Snow which will significantly reduce driving visibility due to

sustained 20 to 30 mph winds gusting between 45 and 55 mph.

* WHERE… The Snake River Plain, Arco Desert and Eastern Magic

Valley including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.

Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, the INL, Craters of the

Moon NM.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing and drifting snow will reduce driving visibilities.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.