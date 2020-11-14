Wind Advisory issued November 14 at 2:20AM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Strong Southwest Winds with areas of Blowing and Drifting
Snow which will significantly reduce driving visibility due to
sustained 20 to 30 mph winds gusting between 45 and 55 mph.
* WHERE… The Snake River Plain, Arco Desert and Eastern Magic
Valley including the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort
Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, the INL, Craters of the
Moon NM.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing and drifting snow will reduce driving visibilities.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
