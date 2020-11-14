Winter Storm Warning issued November 14 at 1:56AM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm across western Wyoming through this evening…
.A winter storm will continue through this evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western Wyoming.
The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will taper off
this afternoon and evening.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. Locally higher amounts are
possible from Moose to Moran. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph,
especially in open areas.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday. The steadiest snowfall
will occur tonight.
* SNOWFALL TOTALS SO FAR…As of 8 PM, 3 to 6 inches of snow
reported across Jackson Hole.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult including through the
Snake River and Hoback Canyons, as well as north of the Jackson
Airport.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing snow and snow could
significantly reduce visibility to under a tenth of a mile.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.