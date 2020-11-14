Winter Storm Warning issued November 14 at 1:56AM MST until November 14 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Winter Storm across western Wyoming through this evening…
.A winter storm will continue through this evening. Significant
accumulating snow and blowing snow is expected in western Wyoming.
The heaviest snow will occur tonight. Snow will taper off
this afternoon and evening.
* WHAT…Heavy snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations
of 12 to 18 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Now until 11 PM MST Saturday. The steadiest snowfall
will occur before sunrise.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult over Salt River Pass.
Areas of blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility to
near whiteout conditions at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills as low as 20 below
zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.