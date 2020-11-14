Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 2:14AM MST until November 14 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce

driving visibility due to winds gusting to 55 mph. Total snow

accumulations of around an inch is expected.

* WHERE…The Bear Lake area and Teton Valley including the

cities of Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier,

Georgetown, Ashton, Tetonia, and Driggs.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery, if not difficult, road conditions.

Expect hazardous driving conditions throughout the day.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.