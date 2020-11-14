Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 2:36PM MST until November 15 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…More mountain snow overnight through Sunday…
.A moist Pacific system will overspread central and southeast
idaho tonight and expect more mountain snow and difficult travel.
Generally 4 to 8 inches of snow will fall in the central mountains
and eastern highlands with locally higher amounts over passes.
Temperatures are expected to moderate so little accumulation is
expected in the Snake River Plain.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches, except 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and elevations
above passes.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island
Park, Kilgore, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult especially in the
overnight period and Sunday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments