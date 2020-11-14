Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 2:42PM MST until November 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Second round of snowfall tonight for western mountain ranges…
.A secondary weather system will sweep across the western
mountains tonight and Sunday, bringing a fresh accumulation of
snowfall to the higher elevations. General accumulations of 5 to
10 inches are expected for the Tetons, Gros Ventre, Salt, and
Wyoming Ranges, and the western Winds River Range.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Wind River Mountains
West and Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, especially across
Teton Pass late tonight and Sunday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
