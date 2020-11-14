Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 8:47PM MST until November 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming late Tonight

through Sunday Night…

.A secondary weather system will sweep across western Wyoming

tonight and Sunday, bringing a fresh accumulation of significant

snowfall to far western Wyoming.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in the Teton

Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on ridge tops and open

areas causing significant blowing snow.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snowfall will occur

between 3 AM and Noon Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee

mountain passes especially Sunday morning. Visibility under a

tenth of mile in heavier snow and blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please share your outdoor plans with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.