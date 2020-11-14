Winter Weather Advisory issued November 14 at 8:47PM MST until November 16 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming late Tonight
through Sunday Night…
.A secondary weather system will sweep across western Wyoming
tonight and Sunday, bringing a fresh accumulation of significant
snowfall to far western Wyoming.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in the Teton
Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on ridge tops and open
areas causing significant blowing snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM Monday. The heaviest snowfall will occur
between 3 AM and Noon Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
mountain passes especially Sunday morning. Visibility under a
tenth of mile in heavier snow and blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please share your outdoor plans with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.