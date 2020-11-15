Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 2:48AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West winds increasing 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
The strongest winds are expected east of Rock Springs.

* WHERE…Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties

* WHEN…Today, with the strongest winds in the afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. There could be control
issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please keep two hands on your steering
wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.

National Weather Service

