Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 2:48AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…West winds increasing 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.
The strongest winds are expected east of Rock Springs.
* WHERE…Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties
* WHEN…Today, with the strongest winds in the afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. There could be control
issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please keep two hands on your steering
wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.
