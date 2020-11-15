Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 2:48AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…West winds increasing 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

The strongest winds are expected east of Rock Springs.

* WHERE…Sweetwater and southern Lincoln Counties

* WHEN…Today, with the strongest winds in the afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Mainly to transportation. There could be control

issues especially for light and high profile vehicles, including

campers and tractor trailers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please keep two hands on your steering

wheel in case of a sudden, strong wind gust.