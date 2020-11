Alerts

Areas of light freezing rain may mix in with rain and snow early

this morning. This would make for slick or icy road conditions.

Impacted locations may include the I-86/I-84 interchange, Shoshone,

Lake Walcott, Richfield, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Dietrich,

Acequia, Yale Rest Area and Massacre Rocks. Use extreme caution if

traveling on area roads.