Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 5:55AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Continued snow showers are noted this morning across Southeast
Idaho which are forecast through the morning and early afternoon
hours. A winter mix of precipitation is possible for portions the
region today; which may bring a mixture of rain, snow and
freezing rain. This includes travel along I-84, I-86, Geneva
Summit, Border Summit, Malad Summit, Sweetzer Summit and within
the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,
American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Malta, Rockland, Inkom,
McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier,
Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. Roads will become icy, slick or
snowy under these weather conditions. Adjust your driving speed
for the weather or avoid travel until conditions improve.
