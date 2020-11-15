Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 5:55AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Continued snow showers are noted this morning across Southeast

Idaho which are forecast through the morning and early afternoon

hours. A winter mix of precipitation is possible for portions the

region today; which may bring a mixture of rain, snow and

freezing rain. This includes travel along I-84, I-86, Geneva

Summit, Border Summit, Malad Summit, Sweetzer Summit and within

the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello, Blackfoot,

American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Malta, Rockland, Inkom,

McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Montpelier,

Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. Roads will become icy, slick or

snowy under these weather conditions. Adjust your driving speed

for the weather or avoid travel until conditions improve.