Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:16PM MST until November 15 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected to continue. Additional accumulations of 1
to 3 inches possible. Expect some refreezing of roads after
sunset.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island
Park, Kilgore, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Summit.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Snowy and slick roadways will make travel very
difficult. Slow down for weather conditions and use caution
while driving.
road conditions by calling 5 1 1.