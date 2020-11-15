Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:16PM MST until November 15 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected to continue. Additional accumulations of 1

to 3 inches possible. Expect some refreezing of roads after

sunset.

* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,

Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island

Park, Kilgore, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Summit.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Snowy and slick roadways will make travel very

difficult. Slow down for weather conditions and use caution

while driving.

road conditions by calling 5 1 1.