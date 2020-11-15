Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:36AM MST until November 15 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…Mountain snow continues today…
.A moist Pacific system will overspread central and southeast
Idaho. Expect more mountain snow and difficult travel. Generally
4 to 8 inches of snow will fall in the central mountains and
eastern highlands with locally higher amounts over passes.
Temperatures are expected to moderate so little accumulation is
expected in the Snake River Plain.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
at valley floors with 6 to 12 inches on ridge tops and mountain
passes.
* WHERE…Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone,
Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island
Park, Kilgore, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, and Galena Summit.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Snowy and slick roadways will make travel very
difficult. Slow down for weather conditions and use caution
while driving.
You can obtain the latest road conditions by calling 5 1 1.