Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:41AM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through

tonight…

.A secondary weather system will sweep across western Wyoming

today, bringing a fresh accumulation of significant snowfall to

far western Wyoming.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in

the Teton Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on ridge tops

and open areas causing significant blowing snow.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday. The steadiest snow is expected

through noon today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee

mountain passes, especially this morning. Visibility under a

quarter of mile in heavier snow and blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please share your outdoor plans with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.