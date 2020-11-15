Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:41AM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through
tonight…
.A secondary weather system will sweep across western Wyoming
today, bringing a fresh accumulation of significant snowfall to
far western Wyoming.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, heavy at times. Total snow
accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in
the Teton Range. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on ridge tops
and open areas causing significant blowing snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday. The steadiest snow is expected
through noon today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
mountain passes, especially this morning. Visibility under a
quarter of mile in heavier snow and blowing snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Please share your outdoor plans with friends and family.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.