Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 2:41 am

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:41AM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through
tonight…

.A secondary weather system will sweep across western Wyoming
today, bringing a fresh accumulation of significant snowfall to
far western Wyoming.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in southern
portions of the Park, with lesser amounts in northern portions
of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday. The steadiest snow is expected
through noon today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Visibility will
be reduced to under a half mile at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content