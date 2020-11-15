Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:41AM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through

tonight…

.A secondary weather system will sweep across western Wyoming

today, bringing a fresh accumulation of significant snowfall to

far western Wyoming.

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in southern

portions of the Park, with lesser amounts in northern portions

of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday. The steadiest snow is expected

through noon today.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Visibility will

be reduced to under a half mile at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.