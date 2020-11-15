Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:41AM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through
tonight…
.A secondary weather system will sweep across western Wyoming
today, bringing a fresh accumulation of significant snowfall to
far western Wyoming.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday. The steadiest snow is expected
through noon today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Visibility will
be reduced to under a half mile at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.