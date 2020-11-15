Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 4:46PM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through
tonight…
.The secondary weather system will continue to sweep across the
west tonight and will exit the region by Monday morning.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.