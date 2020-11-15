Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 4:46PM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through

tonight…

.The secondary weather system will continue to sweep across the

west tonight and will exit the region by Monday morning.

* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches with locally higher amounts in the Teton Range. Winds

gusting as high as 50 mph on ridge tops and open areas causing

significant blowing snow.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee

mountain passes. Visibility under a quarter of mile in heavier

snow and blowing snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please share your outdoor plans with friends and family.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.