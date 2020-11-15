Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 4:46PM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through
tonight…
.The secondary weather system will continue to sweep across the
west tonight and will exit the region by Monday morning.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in
southern portions of the Park, with around 1 inch of additional
snowfall expected in northern portions of the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Visibility will
be reduced to under a half mile at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.