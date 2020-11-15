Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 4:46PM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Significant Snow across the far Western Wyoming through

tonight…

.The secondary weather system will continue to sweep across the

west tonight and will exit the region by Monday morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 3 to 6 inches in

southern portions of the Park, with around 1 inch of additional

snowfall expected in northern portions of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Visibility will

be reduced to under a half mile at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.