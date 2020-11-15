Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 8:37PM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow Continues Across Far West Wyoming Overnight…

.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming overnight

with light snow persisting. The snow will decrease in coverage and

intensity early Monday morning.

* WHAT…Snow, with additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

overnight. The heaviest amounts will fall in the Teton Range and

northern Salt River Range. West wind of 20 to 35 mph on ridge

tops and open areas will cause significant blowing snow.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee

mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.