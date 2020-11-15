Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 8:37PM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow Continues Across Far West Wyoming Overnight…
.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming overnight
with light snow persisting. The snow will decrease in coverage and
intensity early Monday morning.
* WHAT…Snow, with additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
overnight. The heaviest amounts will fall in the Teton Range and
northern Salt River Range. West wind of 20 to 35 mph on ridge
tops and open areas will cause significant blowing snow.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.