Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 8:37PM MST until November 16 at 6:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow Continues Across Far West Wyoming Overnight…

.Moisture will continue to stream across western Wyoming overnight

with light snow persisting. The snow will decrease in coverage and

intensity early Monday morning.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in

southern portions of the park, with less than one inch of

additional snowfall in northern portions of the park.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Visibility will be reduced to under a half mile at

times across the southern half of the park.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.