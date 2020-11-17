Winter Storm Warning issued November 17 at 2:43AM MST until November 18 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…More snow in central mountains…
.Another Pacific storm system will affect the central mountains
tonight through Wednesday evening. Snow levels will be elevated
in the 6 to 7 thousand foot range for the event. The worst travel
is likely to be over mountain passes.
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, except 7 to 14 inches on
ridge tops and elevations above passes.
* WHERE…The Sun Valley and Sawtooth basins above 6500 feet,
including Galena Summit.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments