Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 1:53AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the
northern half of Yellowstone National Park and Gros Ventre
Mountains and 4 to 6 inches in the southern portion of
Yellowstone National Park and the Tetons with locally higher
amounts possible.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountain Ranges
* WHEN…Wednesday morning through Thursday evening
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes
in visibility in snow and blowing snow as well as slick and snow
covered roads. Exercise caution when traveling through Teton,
Togwotee and Union Passes. Those planning outdoor activities
should be prepared for colder weather and snow.
Comments