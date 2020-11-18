Special Weather Statement issued November 18 at 1:53AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow showers. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Salt

River and Wyoming Ranges with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges

* WHEN…This afternoon through Thursday evening

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Motorists should be alert for rapid changes

in visibility as well as slick and snow covered roads.

Exercise caution when traveling through Salt River Pass and

Snake River and Hoback Canyons. Those planning outdoor

activities should be prepared for colder weather and snow.